Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tonga to be clinical and physical

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 3:54PM THE Tonga A brigade will be very clinical and physical in every aspect of the game when they meet the Telecom Fiji Warriors this Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Tonga A head coach Isi Fatani made this statement during their team training session earlier today.

He said the Fiji Warriors would be a hard team to beat especially when playing them on their home ground.

Then he added that their players understood the big task ahead of them and were all looking forward to the game against tournament favourite, the Telecom Fiji Warriors on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Woman relives rape horror
  5. Former execs involved
  6. Kepa stays faithful
  7. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  8. Learning moments
  9. Goldmine survey set to begin
  10. FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)