Tonga to be clinical and physical

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:54PM THE Tonga A brigade will be very clinical and physical in every aspect of the game when they meet the Telecom Fiji Warriors this Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Tonga A head coach Isi Fatani made this statement during their team training session earlier today.

He said the Fiji Warriors would be a hard team to beat especially when playing them on their home ground.

Then he added that their players understood the big task ahead of them and were all looking forward to the game against tournament favourite, the Telecom Fiji Warriors on Friday.