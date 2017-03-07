Day is another opportunity for women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image TOMORROW is another opportunity for humanity to celebrate the contribution of and the achievements made by women. Picture: FT file

Update: 3:39PM TOMORROW is another opportunity for humanity to celebrate the contribution of and the achievements made by women.

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa highlighted this on behalf of the Fijian Government ahead of International Women's Day (IWD) which is celebrated globally on March 8.

While speaking at the an IWD celebration in Suva this past hour, Ms Vuniwaqa said the day was an important opportunity to committing to achieving gender equality 'where women and girls are free from all forms of discrimination.'

Highlighting the theme 'Be Bold for Change', the minister said addressing the needs of women was a priority Sustainable Development Goal and one that Fiji was a part of.

"It is about ensuring a promising future that will provide women and girls the right environment to effectively participate in every aspect of socio-economic development and sustainable growth without any discrimination and where equality is cherished by all,? Ms Vuniwaqa said.

?Fiji has come a long way in terms of laying a solid platform for gender equality in the form of our Constitutional provisions for equality, non-discrimination and our Bill of Rights which now for the first time includes socio-economic rights."

Highlighting the gender achievements of the current administration, Ms Vuniwaqa said Fiji's first ever National Gender Policy was launched on this day in 2014.

She added the document was Fiji's way of localising the SDG on gender by "ensuring that women's issues and concerns are mainstreamed into government policies and programs."

According to Ms Vuniwaqa, Constitutional provisions, laws and policies provided a strong platform for gender equality but she admitted more could be and needed to be done.

"On this International Women's Day we thank all our stakeholders, donors, UN agencies, foreign missions, non-government organisations, civil society, religious organisations, community-based organisations and male champions for your commitment towards the cause for gender equality in Fiji," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

"We ask that in marking this important day, we renew our pledge to forge ahead together in collaboration towards gender parity."