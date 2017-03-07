Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Manual to protect Kava quality

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 3:01PM A FIJI Kava Quality manual aimed at improving and maintaining the quality of the national drink will be launched this Thursday.

According to Vili Caniogo, team leader at the Pacific Agriculture Policy Project of the Pacific Community, the manual is a tool to be used by everyone in the industry.

The Pacific Community (SPC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture is this week training trainers who will use the manual entitled 'Fiji Yaqona Quality Manual' and the Fiji Yaqona Standard.

Mr Caniogo said a number of kava exporters will also be present at the launch to display their products and promote networking opportunities with farmer representatives and stakeholders.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will launch the manual at the Fiji Museum in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Woman relives rape horror
  5. Former execs involved
  6. Kepa stays faithful
  7. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  8. Learning moments
  9. Goldmine survey set to begin
  10. FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)