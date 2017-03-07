Manual to protect Kava quality

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A quality manual that will focus on maintaining and improving the quality of kava will be launched this week. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 3:01PM A FIJI Kava Quality manual aimed at improving and maintaining the quality of the national drink will be launched this Thursday.

According to Vili Caniogo, team leader at the Pacific Agriculture Policy Project of the Pacific Community, the manual is a tool to be used by everyone in the industry.

The Pacific Community (SPC) in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture is this week training trainers who will use the manual entitled 'Fiji Yaqona Quality Manual' and the Fiji Yaqona Standard.

Mr Caniogo said a number of kava exporters will also be present at the launch to display their products and promote networking opportunities with farmer representatives and stakeholders.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will launch the manual at the Fiji Museum in Suva.