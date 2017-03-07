DPP plans to amend charges in media case

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Letter writer Josaia Waqabaca outside the High Court in Suva this morning. Picture: RAMA

Update: 1:55PM THE assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney today informed the court that they plan to amend the charges against Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd publisher and general manager Hank Arts, and contributor Josaia Waqabaca.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has given Prosecution 21 days to consider whether sedition charges considered by Mr Burney were appropriate.

Justice Rajasinghe also warned Ravula and Mr Waqabaca to ensure their lawyers were present in Court when their case was called and not to expect unnecessary adjournments saying it took up much of the court's time.

It is alleged Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

The case has been adjourned to March 23 for mention.