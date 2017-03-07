Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

DPP plans to amend charges in media case

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 1:55PM THE assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Lee Burney today informed the court that they plan to amend the charges against Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief Fred Wesley, Fiji Times Ltd publisher and general manager Hank Arts, and contributor Josaia Waqabaca.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe has given Prosecution 21 days to consider whether sedition charges considered by Mr Burney were appropriate.

Justice  Rajasinghe also warned Ravula and Mr Waqabaca to ensure their lawyers were present in Court when their case was called and not to expect unnecessary adjournments saying it took up much of the court's time.

It is alleged Mr Waqabaca, Ravula, Wesley, Mr Arts and Fiji Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper which was likely to incite dislike, antagonism or hatred of the Muslim community.

The case has been adjourned to March 23 for mention.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Woman relives rape horror
  5. Former execs involved
  6. Kepa stays faithful
  7. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  8. Learning moments
  9. Goldmine survey set to begin
  10. FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)