+ Enlarge this image Members of the Tonga A team upon their arrival at the Nadi International yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 1:46PM TONGA A is expecting a tough match when they meet Fiji Warriors in the World Rugby Pacific Rugby Challenge on Saturday.

The competition will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Tongans arrived into the country yesterday with a mission on head to win the competition.

Coach Isi Fatani said playing Fiji and Samoa were also a tough and physical battle between the Pacific island teams.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm.