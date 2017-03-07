Sunny days but watch for change

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:13PM PARTS of Fiji will start to experience some sun in the coming days as the trough of low pressure which brought heavy rains of the past few days now lies "just" to the north of Vanua Levu.

In its latest update, the Fiji Meteorology Service said the weathr should be warm and sunny over Viti Levu, Lau, Lomaiviti and Kadavu as well as the Mamanuca group.

"As for Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and the nearby smaller islands, expect cloudy skies with sunny breaks. Also expect some showers as well as the trough lies just north of Vanua Levu," the weather service said.

However, the Fiji Met Service warns that a humid northwesterly wind is flowing into the country which could bring rain that may become heavy at times.

As a result of prolonged rain, most waterways will still have high water levels so any more rain today could lead to flash flooding along this low lying areas.