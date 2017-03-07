Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Devices deployed for cyclone damage on reefs

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 12:29PM MAN made devices aimed at reducing the pressure on our reefs caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston damage are being deployed off of the coast of the Ra Province.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, the 10 Fish Aggregation Devices would be deployed in Ra in the Nakorotubu and Dawasamu districts.

"Funded by the Asian Development Bank, implemented by Conservation International (CI) and facilitated by the Ministry of Fisheries, the deployment of FADs will help maintain the connectivity of terrestrial work and coastal/marine initiatives," the department of fisheries said.

Fisheries spokesperson Kuini Waqasavou said the FADs were implement in direct response to the findings of post TC Winson damage assesments.

"Survey after TC Winston found out that that there was a major disturbance in the marine eco system especially the reef system. It was also noted that the pressure on our marine eco system doubled."

The fisheries department said the FAD would play the same role as a reef in that it would it would hold fish food, then attract small fish and thereby start the food chain.

"Of the five FADs deployed offshore last week, the depth ranges were between 300-400m. For the six (6) inshore FADs to be deployed next week (6th-10th March), depths are between 29-42m," the fisheries department said.

"Consultations with community have started last week and this is to continue again after the deployment phase. Data collection, monitoring, FAD fishing technique training and community consultations will follow these deployment phase."

The Ministry of Fisheries is exploring other communities around the country where FADs may be useful.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Woman relives rape horror
  5. Former execs involved
  6. Kepa stays faithful
  7. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  8. Learning moments
  9. Goldmine survey set to begin
  10. FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  3. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)