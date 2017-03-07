Devices deployed for cyclone damage on reefs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fisheries department staff making the FADs ready for deployment last week. Picture: Supplied

Update: 12:29PM MAN made devices aimed at reducing the pressure on our reefs caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston damage are being deployed off of the coast of the Ra Province.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, the 10 Fish Aggregation Devices would be deployed in Ra in the Nakorotubu and Dawasamu districts.

"Funded by the Asian Development Bank, implemented by Conservation International (CI) and facilitated by the Ministry of Fisheries, the deployment of FADs will help maintain the connectivity of terrestrial work and coastal/marine initiatives," the department of fisheries said.

Fisheries spokesperson Kuini Waqasavou said the FADs were implement in direct response to the findings of post TC Winson damage assesments.

"Survey after TC Winston found out that that there was a major disturbance in the marine eco system especially the reef system. It was also noted that the pressure on our marine eco system doubled."

The fisheries department said the FAD would play the same role as a reef in that it would it would hold fish food, then attract small fish and thereby start the food chain.

"Of the five FADs deployed offshore last week, the depth ranges were between 300-400m. For the six (6) inshore FADs to be deployed next week (6th-10th March), depths are between 29-42m," the fisheries department said.

"Consultations with community have started last week and this is to continue again after the deployment phase. Data collection, monitoring, FAD fishing technique training and community consultations will follow these deployment phase."

The Ministry of Fisheries is exploring other communities around the country where FADs may be useful.