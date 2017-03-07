Attack is a diversion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PIANGO's executive director Emele Duituturaga. Picture: SUPPLIED/PIANGO

Update: 12:27PM THE Suva based Pacific Islands Association of NGOs(PIANGO) has called "almost childish" presentations made about Vanuatu at the United Nations 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva yesterday.

In a statement to all media this morning, PIANGO executive director Emele Duituturaga said the presentations made by the Indonesian representative has "politicising the issue of West Papua".

"Indonesia's scathing attack on Vanuatu at the 34th UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session is an attempt to divert the international community's attention away from the ongoing human rights violations taking place in West Papua," the PIANGO statement said.

Ms Duituturaga said the presentations which came in response to Vanuatu's stance on West Papua was reflective of the value Indonesia's placed on "what it means to belong to the international community of nations - the UN."