Attack is a diversion

Update: 12:27PM THE Suva based Pacific Islands Association of NGOs(PIANGO) has called "almost childish" presentations made about Vanuatu at the United Nations 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva yesterday.
In a statement to all media this morning, PIANGO executive
director Emele Duituturaga said the presentations made by the Indonesian
representative has "politicising the issue of West Papua".
"Indonesia's scathing attack on Vanuatu at the 34th UN Human
Rights Council (UNHRC) session is an attempt to divert the international
community's attention away from the ongoing human rights violations taking
place in West Papua," the PIANGO statement said.
Ms Duituturaga said the presentations which came
in response to Vanuatu's stance on West Papua was reflective of the value
Indonesia's placed on "what it means to belong to the international community
of nations - the UN."