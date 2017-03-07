Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Tuesday 7 March

FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Update: 11:49AM SWEET is the sound or 'kamikamica na rorogo' forms part of the catchy new song called "Let the music play" which was launched yesterday on Fiji's airwaves by local band Inside Out.

Band leader Apakuki Nalawa, lead singer of the band which won Most Popular Song award at last year's FPRA Music Award said "Let The Music Play" was the first track since the three they made spanning three years.

"The song has really been about our musical journey as musicians, struggling for the last few years. Its really a message to them that says that no matter how hard, just keep working on your art and let the music play," Nalawa said.

The track, "Let the music play" is the title track of the new extended play (EP) of 7 new songs in including, Pocket Romance, We Need Love, Paradise, Anthem and Stand by Me.

Listen to the song here:



Inside Out recently gained international appeal when it climbed to the very top of the Pacific Top 20 charts last year for "Anthem" followed by "Sweet Talking" which won them the FPRAMAs nomination.

Just a few months past the qualifying period for FPRAMAs2017, Nalawa said the band was focused on producing originals this year beginning with the Let The Music Play EP which will be available on Itunes on March 24.








