FPRAMA most popular band drops new track

Update: 11:49AM SWEET is the sound or 'kamikamica na rorogo' forms part of the catchy new song called "Let the music play" which was launched yesterday on Fiji's airwaves by local band Inside Out.
Band leader Apakuki Nalawa, lead singer of the band which
won Most Popular Song award at last year's FPRA Music Award said "Let The
Music Play" was the first track since the three they made spanning three years.
"The song has really been about our musical journey as
musicians, struggling for the last few years. Its really a message to them that
says that no matter how hard, just keep working on your art and let the music
play," Nalawa said.
The track, "Let the music play" is the title track of the
new extended play (EP) of 7 new songs in including, Pocket
Romance, We Need Love, Paradise, Anthem and Stand by Me.
Listen to the song here:
Inside Out recently gained international appeal when it
climbed to the very top of the Pacific Top 20 charts last year for "Anthem"
followed by "Sweet Talking" which won them the FPRAMAs nomination.
Just a few months past the qualifying period for
FPRAMAs2017, Nalawa said the band was focused on producing originals this year
beginning with the Let The Music Play EP which will be available on Itunes on
March 24.