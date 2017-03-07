Usamate to look into grievances

/ Front page / News

EMPLOYMENT Minister Jone Usamate has given his assurance that issues raised by Fijian seasonal workers in New Zealand during his trip a week ago will be sorted out.

"We received positive news from employers. There were some concerns raised from each of the group of workers and we will be discussing these issues.

However, the Mr Usamate could not to elaborate on the issues raised by seasonal workers.

"There were a few minor things raised, but there has been a positive feedback on our workers' performance as we also met few other seasonal employers and this is good news," Mr Usamate said.

"As usual when we have people leaving one country to another country, there are minor incidences which need to be ironed out in regards to them. We will also look to the high commission to carry out further discussions and that is if there is a need to sort out some improvement."

Mr Usamate said the focus was for seasonal workers to be committed in their work after the favourable reports highlighted in the media regarding their performance.