Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Usamate to look into grievances

Litia Cava
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

EMPLOYMENT Minister Jone Usamate has given his assurance that issues raised by Fijian seasonal workers in New Zealand during his trip a week ago will be sorted out.

"We received positive news from employers. There were some concerns raised from each of the group of workers and we will be discussing these issues.

However, the Mr Usamate could not to elaborate on the issues raised by seasonal workers.

"There were a few minor things raised, but there has been a positive feedback on our workers' performance as we also met few other seasonal employers and this is good news," Mr Usamate said.

"As usual when we have people leaving one country to another country, there are minor incidences which need to be ironed out in regards to them. We will also look to the high commission to carry out further discussions and that is if there is a need to sort out some improvement."

Mr Usamate said the focus was for seasonal workers to be committed in their work after the favourable reports highlighted in the media regarding their performance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Former execs involved
  5. Kepa stays faithful
  6. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  7. Goldmine survey set to begin
  8. Learning moments
  9. Farmers desperate to save rice farms
  10. Women celebrate international day

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)