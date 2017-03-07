Demand for more workers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate pictured with Fijian Seasonal Workers. Picture: SUPPLIED

DESPITE the negative reports of seasonal workers who are still on the run in Australia, Employment Minister Jone Usamate said they were still receiving more interest from seasonal work employers in Australia.

Eighteen seasonal workers, who had left in 2015 for work in Australia, did not return when their contracts concluded.

They were part of a group of 137 workers who left Fiji under the Seasonal Workers Scheme.

But Mr Usamate said the demand for seasonal workers in the hospitality sector in Australia was high.

He said positive feedback from employers on workers sent last year led to the improvement in the number of workers needed in Australia.

Mr Usamate said the ministry would advise workers during their training that their performance was important as it would help attract seasonal employers to recruit more workers from Fiji.

Mr Usamate also added that the ministry would ensure that workers were informed of what was expected of them during their work course.

So far 312 Fijians are in Australia and New Zealand under the seasonal workers scheme.