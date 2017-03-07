Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Signs of child neglect

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

MALNUTRITION and drowning are the top cases reported by medical personnel as signs of child neglect under the Child Welfare Decree.

Responding to questions raised during the North Children's Symposium on the Ministry of Health's duty in addressing the increasing drowning death toll among children, Labasa Hospital's Dr Reapi Diege said children's safety was the priority of parents.

Dr Diege reminded parents of their duty of care to their young ones, adding that they could not expect doctors, nurses and ministers to look after their children if they failed to prioritise their safety.

"I understand that primary schools in the country are holding their own swimming classes and it is the duty of parents to ensure their children attend these classes," she said.

"From our perspective we will be reporting the cases of drowning and malnutrition under the Child Welfare Decree.

"Any cases of accidental drowning involving children presented to the hospital will be seen as child neglect."

Dr Diege said doctors and nurses were duty-bound to report such cases to the nearest police station.

"Some parents say that we report these cases because we hate them for disturbing our schedules," she said.

"Medical personnel who fail to report such incidents can be taken to task under the Child Welfare Decree.

"Malnutrition is the second most common form of child neglect that we continue to receive in hospitals and we as civil servants are duty bound to report these cases too."








