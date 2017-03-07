Fiji Time: 11:26 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Poverty benefit scheme

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

THE Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, has called on the public to be more thoughtful when applying for the poverty benefit scheme.

Mr Vuniwaqa said this after villagers in the Northern Division raised concerns that their applications to join the scheme were denied.

"People need to be aware that when we talk about poverty benefit scheme, we're talking about poorest of the poor," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said few cases were referred to the ministry during the Prime Minister's visit to the Northern Division and Qelemumu was one of those villages referred to them.

"We have addressed this case of social welfare applications being declined and people go to the Prime Minister to raise their concern, but our decision remains the same," she said.

"People need to be aware that when we talk about poverty benefit scheme, we're talking about the poorest of the poor, so there is a test that's carried out. It's computerised where we feed in the facts and it does its own calculation."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the decisions were made depending on the circumstances of the families.

"So my request to people is this, if they apply and they don't get it that means they are in a better position than the group of people that we assist," she said.

"I ask that they respect that decision because when we start helping those who don't really need it, people who really need it are going without."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Former execs involved
  5. Kepa stays faithful
  6. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  7. Goldmine survey set to begin
  8. Learning moments
  9. Farmers desperate to save rice farms
  10. Women celebrate international day

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)