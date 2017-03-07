/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa addresses stakeholders at the North Children Symposium in Labasa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, has called on the public to be more thoughtful when applying for the poverty benefit scheme.

Mr Vuniwaqa said this after villagers in the Northern Division raised concerns that their applications to join the scheme were denied.

"People need to be aware that when we talk about poverty benefit scheme, we're talking about poorest of the poor," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said few cases were referred to the ministry during the Prime Minister's visit to the Northern Division and Qelemumu was one of those villages referred to them.

"We have addressed this case of social welfare applications being declined and people go to the Prime Minister to raise their concern, but our decision remains the same," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the decisions were made depending on the circumstances of the families.

"So my request to people is this, if they apply and they don't get it that means they are in a better position than the group of people that we assist," she said.

"I ask that they respect that decision because when we start helping those who don't really need it, people who really need it are going without."