$130m world-class gateway

+ Enlarge this image AFL executive chair Faiz Khan and Hawkins contract manager Stewart Lovelace show the media the new departures terminal. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

BY the time the $130 million Nadi International Airport upgrade project is completed next month, Fiji will not only have a modern, world-class facility, but an outfit that is greener and more resilient to extreme weather.

Also, for the first time in its 70-year history, the airport will be structurally cohesive and designed for easy expansion.

Airports Fiji Limited executive chairman Faiz Khan said out of the $130m spent so far, 60 per cent was spent on the visuals — things you can see.

These included improvements to architecture, space and design, increased use of natural light, increased number of check-in booths, immigration desks and baggage carousels.

One feature that has brought a lot of positive comments and smiles to the faces of airport workers and guests arriving in the country is a viewing window that runs the length of the immigration arrivals area.

"We have increased immigration desks, we have four more, and one of the best features of this place is the clear glazing on one wall so that while people are waiting to be served by the immigration officials, they get their first look of Fiji," Mr Khan said. "This was not part of our original scope of works, but we believe it adds a totally new dimension to the travel experience. Where previously, passengers were in a closed-up room, they are now able to look outside and get one of their first glimpses of Fiji."

Giving arriving and departing guests a modern and safe experience brought challenges for AFL and its contractor, Hawkins PBS.

"About 10 per cent of the budget has been spent on ensuring structural integrity and sub-ground issues we did not know existed until we opened up walls, floors and ceilings," said Mr Khan.

"Working on three separate structures which were built over a 70-year period without a master plan driving the whole expansion process meant that there were three different floor levels, different ceiling heights and other issues.

"In many cases when we opened up walls, we realised there were cracks or crumbling cement and this meant that beams had to be rebuilt. So in essence, once this project is completed, it will be the first time that the whole airport has a cohesive design and integrity. This is something we did not compromise on."

Hawkins contracts manager Stewart Lovelace said a huge challenge for his team was working on an operational airport.

"We had to be extra careful in terms of how we managed the whole construction process," he said.

"And it all came down to the little things such as how staff took equipment to and from the different parts of the airport.

"We also had to ensure everyone understood that safety was number one for every actor, from the worker to the passengers who were coming through.

"And the fact that we have pulled this off incident-free is testament to the commitment to safety by our team."

One area that people do not get to see is the back-end of the airport. This is the services side of things, where air-conditioning coolers and electrical units are housed.

Mr Khan said 30 per cent of the $130m budget was spent on improving and updating services.

"These are things you do not see," he said. "In effect, what we have done is we have gutted the systems that were previously there and installed new services. For example, where we had a nest of electrical cables installed in an ad hoc manner from the past, you will now see proper electrical trays with the cables neatly laid within and clearly marked.

"Everything is properly documented, if there is an issue, maintenance crews will know exactly where to go and what to do.

"We have about one dozen plant rooms and core rooms and the biggest chiller in Fiji at the moment.

"We have redundancy plans so in the event the airport expands, we have the capacity with the existing services for that expansion."

Apart from architectural and structural improvements, AFL has taken service to another level by providing travellers with the same level of service they would expect at bigger international gateways.

Nadi International Airport now boasts a dedicated smokers room, complete with huge exhaust fans and seating.

Also new is the offering of a non-denominational prayer room.

"There have been requests in the past from numerous guests for these services and we decided to incorporate this during the upgrade project," said Mr Khan.

"The smokers room is the only place that travellers who need a cigarette can go and indulge.

"And the prayer room is a service that most international airports around the world provide.

"When people are transiting and want to say prayers, we have provided a quiet room for them to do that.

"We do not allow loud sermons, it's not a church or a mosque or a mandir, it's simply a place where people who are religious can come and spend some time in quiet reflection."

Mr Khan said AFL was creating an international gateway that every Fijian could be proud of.

"While we are proud of our modern airport, we are also very proud of our people. They make Nadi International Airport and provide international travellers with their first experience of Fiji," he said.