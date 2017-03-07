Family lives in fear after two hurt in robbery

/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating an alleged assault and robbery at the house of a prominent Chinese businessman at Namadi Heights, Tamavua, last month.

Dickson International Trading Company Ltd owner Dickson and his family members are now living in fear after they were attacked by five men.

The attack resulted in severe injuries to one of his uncles, Joe Cheng.

Mr Cheng, 67, was airlifted to China for treatment after his eye was injured by a stone during the incident. One of the assailants allegedly threw a sharp stone that struck Mr Cheng's eye when he attempted to retaliate.

As a result Mr Cheng lost vision in one eye.

"My uncle knows karate so when he was trying to fight back one of the men threw the stone at him," Mr Dickson said.

Another uncle, who was allegedly hit on the head with a piece of timber, is recovering in Lautoka.

"They followed our car from China Club to our house at around 11pm," Mr Dickson said.

"We stopped at the entrance to open the gate when we saw the four men.

"They were armed with beer bottles, knife, stones and timber.

"They hit my two uncles with it before they punched them. When they saw them bleeding that was when they started looking for our wallets for money.

"They didn't find any money in our clothes and shoes so they went back to the car and took $7000 from our family members who were in the car."

He said the four men were wearing masks while the fifth man, who was the driver, was not.

"Police should install CCTV cameras along this area because it is prone to robberies. A lot of other people in our area have been victims of robberies so it might be useful in trying to track down these people," he added.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a report was lodged with police and investigations were continuing.

No arrests have been made yet.