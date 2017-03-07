Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Three-year jail term for Nauruan over nightclub death

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

A NAURU national sentenced to three years in jail for causing the death of a Tongan student in a brawl in 2014 was told that he hadcaused heartache and sadness to the victim's family.

Julien Henrich, who was earlier convicted of one count of manslaughter, appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Henrich and his friends were at Dragon nightclub at midnight on June 20, 2014, when the incident happened.

At the nightclub, Henrich and his friends were involved in an altercation with the victim, Simione Tufui.

The incident later led to a brawl between the Nauruan and Tongan boys inside and then later outside the nightclub.

Mr Tufui was attacked by 12 Nauruans, including Henrich, which resulted in his death.

In passing sentence Justice Temo said Henrich was wrong in resorting to violence to solve problems between the two groups.

"It was accepted that the deceased attacked you and your friend first at the nightclub with a beer bottle that night," Justice Temo said.

"However, you should have reported the matter to the police and/or the bouncers, to see that the deceased was charged with the assault.

"However, you and your friends decided to take the law into your own hands by attacking and violently assaulting the deceased to death.

"This is unacceptable behaviour in any nightclub in Fiji."

He told the 21-year-old that he must learn to resolve problems in a peaceful way.

"As a result of your offending, you have caused heartache and sadness to the deceased's family and friends," Justice Temo said.

"They have lost a loved one."

According to evidence, Justice Temo said the fight was started by Mr Tufui when he attacked Henrich and his friend with a beer bottle.

"You were injured. You did not retaliate immediately. Nevertheless, you later joined the others to attack him," Justice Temo said.

"The sentence is designed to punish you in a manner which is just in all the circumstances, to protect the community from violent offenders, to deter other would-be offenders, to establish pre-conditions for rehabilitation and to signify that the court and community denounce what you and the others did to Sione Tufui on June 21, 2014."

Justice Temo did not impose a non-parole period, which means that Henrich could be released after serving two years behind bars.








