Woman relives rape horror

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman who was allegedly raped in a village in Lau three years ago told the High Court in Suva how she woke up to find a fellow villager on top of her.

The woman revealed this in her evidence when she took the witness stand during the first day of trial before Justice Achala Wengappuli.

Her husband's nephew has been charged with the alleged rape.

The incident happened on September 1, 2012, at a relative's house during a homebrew drinking party.

It is alleged that on the day the complainant decided to go out to sea to collect seaweed. On her way she stopped at the said house.

She said she saw two of her husband's nephews, including the accused and another man, consuming homebrew outside.

The mother-of-three said a female relative present at the house asked her not to go out to sea and help her cook pandanus leaves, for which she would pay her $5.

The complainant agreed before approaching the three men for a cigarette.

She said the accused first handed her a glass of homebrew, which she consumed before he gave her $4.50 and asked her to purchase cigarettes from a village store.

Upon her return, she said she was given a few more glasses and a cigarette by the accused before she went to prepare the pandanus leaves for boiling.

While she was preparing the leaves to boil she was invited by the female relative to consume homebrew.

The complainant told the court that the pair drank homebrew until she eventually passed out.

She said the last thing she could remember was sitting with her legs folded and almost falling off to sleep. She was awoken when she felt her body rocking. When she opened her eyes, she said, she saw the accused on top of her.

She said she was shocked and knew she was being raped.

The complainant said she then passed out again and woke up at midnight in her own house.

The trial continues today.