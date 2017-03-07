FICAC bid refused

/ Front page / News

AN APPLICATION by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) for a rebuttal witness in their case against suspended Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca was refused by Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

FICAC had earlier made an application seeking leave of the court to reopen their case to call Fonua Jioji, who was an accounts department staff member at Fiji's High Commission in Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner in Port Moresby.

FICAC applied to call Ms Jioji to give her the right to reply to Ratu Isoa's evidence.

Ratu Isoa had stated in his evidence that he had given Ms Jioji a directive to deduct a portion of his salary for his son's education in Australia.

He appeared before Magistrate Mua yesterday on charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election.

The alleged offence took place between August 20 and August 25, 2014.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, he failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar, the permanent secretary responsible for the elections.

Ratu Isoa is alleged to have incurred debts of more than $94,000 to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji's High Commission to PNG.

Prosecution and defence lawyers filed their submissions and after analysis of the arguments, the application was refused.

The matter has now been adjourned to March 31 to check on closing submissions from both parties.