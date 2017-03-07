Fiji Time: 11:26 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Tabuya: PDP to work smartly

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) believes it needs to start working smartly and strategically and that a coalition of opposition parties is the only way to tackle the election under an electoral system that has a high threshold.

That's the view of the new party leader, Lynda Tabuya, who said she was concerned after the party ranked the highest for not meeting the threshold in the past general election.

Under Fiji's electoral system, a political party (or an independent candidate) must win five per cent of the total valid vote nationwide to gain entry to Parliament.

"For the next election, we agree in principal that the opposition parties need to unite," Ms Tabuya said.

"That (coalition) really is the way to tackle the election because of the electoral system and the high threshold for 50 seats in Parliament."

She said the party believed in multiracialism — a way of uniting the country.

Ms Tabuya said the party also believed in addressing human rights issues and bringing true democracy to Fiji.

"Whatever way we take forward as PDP or as a united front, we got to look at what's failing in the system."

She also highlighted that in any country, the military should not be used as a regulatory body, policing for the state.








