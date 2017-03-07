Fiji Time: 11:26 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Rabuka plans Israel visit

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka might travel to Israel to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if all goes according to plan.

Yesterday, party general secretary, Adi Litia Qionibaravi said "there could be some arrangements" for Mr Rabuka to visit Israel.

However, Adi Litia could not confirm whether Mr Rabuka's trip was a political visit. She also highlighted that Mr Rabuka, who was in Australia on a political rally for support from Fijians there, spoke at the Western Sydney University.

Adi Litia said the SODELPA leader participated at a question and answer session at the university, adding he would fly to Perth tomorrow to talk to Fijians there about the party and clarify any issues the people had.

Mr Rabuka was also invited by the Australian Liberal Party where he is expected to have a meeting this week.








