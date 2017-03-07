Dengue cases ease

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Ministry of Health has advised that wading in flooded plains would increase the risk of leptospirosis infection. Sada Nand (right) and Uma Nand wade in flood waters at Tore settlement, Lovu Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THREE weeks after the commencement of the Fight the Bite campaign, the Ministry of Health has noted a decrease in dengue fever cases.

The ministry in a statement, said the spraying campaign was emergency intervention and was only activated when a circulation of mosquito-borne disease virus was detected by the ministry or when an increased risk of transmission because of high mosquito density was detected.

"The main aim of the spraying exercise is to target infective adult mosquitoes in dengue hot spots (where cases are), to minimise transmission," the ministry said yesterday.

"A dengue hot spot would be a community where cases are from, while high risk areas are communities where high density of mosquitoes are present (even without a case), which can elevate the risk of transmission."

Spraying has been continuing in the Central, Western and Northern divisions and members of the public have been advised to take preventative measures.

"The ministry needs the assistance of the public in its fight against disease spreading mosquitoes."