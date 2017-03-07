Drop in high school enrolment

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Education has recorded a decrease in student enrolment for high school education.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has attributed the decline to the increase in students joining technical and vocational colleges.

A total of 65,915 students enrolled into secondary schools this year, a decrease from last year's total of 67,947.

"The secondary school enrolment has a fluctuating trend," he said at an Education Forum in Nadi yesterday.

"One of the major reasons for the drop in enrolment in 2017 is that many students are moving to technical colleges.

"The pathway for the secondary students to join technical colleges is made very easy."

He said while the policy on compulsory education was aimed at keeping children in the school system for 12 years or until they are 18, those 15 years and older were eligible to enrol at technical and vocational colleges.

For primary schools, there was a recorded increase of school intake this year, marking a gradual increase since 2011.

A total of 145,055 students enrolled into primary schools this year.

"The marked increase in enrolment at primary education is a clear indication that more and more children are getting into the school system," said Dr Reddy.

He said access to education was a priority for Government.

and that education standards from Early Childhood Education and kindergarten levels needed to be raised.

"This is the foundation of learning and it cannot be ignored as early intervention programs combined with positive early experiences and interactions are vital for preparing quality learners."