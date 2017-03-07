Fiji Time: 11:26 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Students still learning in tents

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

MORE than 4000 students across the country are still using tents as learning spaces as at the end of February.

This was revealed by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at an Education Forum in Nadi yesterday.

"You will notice that there is quite a small percentage of students that are studying in tents now compared to before," he said.

Last year, 497 schools were damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston and 270 of these were from the Western Division.

A total of 108 schools have been awarded contracts for rehabilitation.

works so far.

Of this number, 72 of these schools are from the Western Division, 22 from the East, five from the North and nine from the Central Division.

The Ministry of Education's director for assets monitoring unit, Serupepeli Udre said students were still using tents because of the need to vacate building sites for rehabilitation works.








