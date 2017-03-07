Goldmine survey set to begin

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Kasi Gold Mine in Vanua Levu. Picture SUPPLIED

THE Resource Group Advisory (Fiji) Limited is expected to begin exploration works at the Mount Kasi gold mine by next month if things go according to plan.

The company's representative Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said to date no mining works had been undertaken at the mine.

Ratu Wiliame said the company would carry out exploration works at the mine for three years as per the conditions of their Special Prospecting Licence.

"Before any of this begins, the company is eager to sit with resource owners and talk with them regarding exploration works that is being planned at the Mount Kasi area," he said.

"So far Resource Group Advisory (Fiji) Ltd has received the SPL from former owners Newcrest Exploration Fiji Ltd (NEFL).

"At the moment the company is still trying to set up operations and no serious exploration works have been carried out at all."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with this newspaper, NEFL manager Greg Morris said gold deposit on Mt Kasi did not meet Newcrest Exploration Fiji Ltd (NEFL) size targets.

Mr Morris said this was one of the reasons they sold their special prospecting licences (SPL) to the new company, adding they had completed their exploration programs on SPL 1504 (Wailevu West).

He said that NEFL had drilled more than 3000 metres and tested the Mt Kasi trend epithermal target and porphyry systems, adding that they had identified several drainage catchments outside the Mt Kasi area with anomalous gold and other indicator elements.

He also said these areas remained of interest, however were not a priority for further exploration at the time.