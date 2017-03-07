Roadside overgrowth control

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority is programming roadside spraying to combat vegetation overgrowth along Siberia and Boca areas in Labasa.

This was confirmed by FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes after residents complained of poor drainage that led to flooded roads after heavy rain.

"We are aware of these issues and majority of the roadside drains in Siberia Rd were cleared and reformed in September 2016," he said.

Mr Goes said the rate of vegetation overgrowth gave the appearance that the drains were not maintained.

"We are now programming roadside spraying to combat this overgrowth in an effort to keep the value of the major drainage works completed," he said.

"We have plans to get the road above the flood plain area and this will require almost one kilometre length of road rising by over one metre with the risk of creating a dam that will then increase flooding impact elsewhere."

Mr Goes said a drainage board or similar hydrological expert needed to do a catchment-wide assessment and detailed study of the area.

"The Fiji Roads Authority is only responsible for roadside drainage work," he said.