Fiji Time: 11:26 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Roadside overgrowth control

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority is programming roadside spraying to combat vegetation overgrowth along Siberia and Boca areas in Labasa.

This was confirmed by FRA general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes after residents complained of poor drainage that led to flooded roads after heavy rain.

"We are aware of these issues and majority of the roadside drains in Siberia Rd were cleared and reformed in September 2016," he said.

Mr Goes said the rate of vegetation overgrowth gave the appearance that the drains were not maintained.

"We are now programming roadside spraying to combat this overgrowth in an effort to keep the value of the major drainage works completed," he said.

"We have plans to get the road above the flood plain area and this will require almost one kilometre length of road rising by over one metre with the risk of creating a dam that will then increase flooding impact elsewhere."

Mr Goes said a drainage board or similar hydrological expert needed to do a catchment-wide assessment and detailed study of the area.

"The Fiji Roads Authority is only responsible for roadside drainage work," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Former execs involved
  5. Kepa stays faithful
  6. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  7. Goldmine survey set to begin
  8. Learning moments
  9. Farmers desperate to save rice farms
  10. Women celebrate international day

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)