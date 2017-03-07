Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers desperate to save rice farms

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

THE heavy rain experienced in the Northern Division in the past few days resulted in flooding in some areas.

And it has prompted rice farmers to look for new farming methods to help save their farms.

The farmers, who were still struggling to recover from past damages caused by the heavy downpour following tropical depression 04F and TD10F, had their farms destroyed again early this week.

Siberia branch road farmer Sanjay Kumar said he lost $500 worth of rice after floods caused by the heavy rain.

"We find it really hard to try and maintain everything that we have lost and the cost of manure that we had just applied on the farm has now gone to waste and we need to find new farming methods to help us save our farms," he said.

Mr Kumar said he lost a lot of crops as they were damaged by the heavy downpour.

"We cannot argue over the fact that disaster happens but then again we are losing out a lot and we need some assistance on what we can do to help get our production back," he said.

"We have been hearing news of heavy rain and how it has led to floods and this needs to be taken into account or at least someone to come up with an idea of how to help farmers on what to do next."

Echoing the same sentiments another rice farmer, Kishore Kumar said the heavy downpour experienced in the North was extremely new for them.

"We used to experience a lot of sunshine here in the North and we used to complain about it but now when we have rain, we again complain mainly because the weather affects us so much," he said.

"We can only ask for some other methods of farming to be introduced so we can save our farms when the weather changes."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Former execs involved
  5. Kepa stays faithful
  6. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  7. Goldmine survey set to begin
  8. Learning moments
  9. Farmers desperate to save rice farms
  10. Women celebrate international day

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)