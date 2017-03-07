Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend.

The game of sevens truly stops the Fijian nation.

Beachcomber's friend was on a phone call with a customer service rep of a local company when the final of the Las Vegas 7s began.

After a few minutes, cheering erupted in the background and the customer service rep asked the friend what the cheering was for — the friend replied, "the Las Vegas 7s finals, Fiji is playing now".

Beachcomber's friend could not help but chuckle to herself as she noted how the customer service rep began to make the conversation long in an attempt to catch the second half.








