Fiji Time: 11:27 AM on Tuesday 7 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women celebrate international day

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, March 07, 2017

WOMEN from all walks of life, including vendors at Labasa market, marked International Women's Day with dancing and feasting yesterday.

Apart from women, men at Labasa Market joined in the celebration as they danced with their counterparts to lively numbers celebrating women's achievements and lives across the globe.

Speaking at the celebrations yesterday, Inspector Daiana Taqiri from Labasa Police Station said there continued to be significant inequalities between women and men including levels of formal participation in the labour market, income earning and entrepreneurship.

Ms Taqiri said across the world, women were "time poor" as they carried a disproportionate burden of unpaid care work.

"We need to close these gender gaps in labour markets, education, health and other areas, we can reduce hunger, improve the nutrition and education of our children and drive inclusive growth.

"We are drivers of progress and we are peace makers."

Guest speaker, Dr Bharti Balram encouraged women to make their stand in society and let their voices be heard.

Dr Balram encouraged women to put aside time from their busy schedule and get a medical check-up as healthy women would mean a healthy vibrant society.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65070.6317
JPY 55.855152.8551
GBP 0.39480.3868
EUR 0.45780.4458
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64280.6178
USD 0.48710.4701

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fiji two cited
  2. WHO watch list
  3. FSC jobs to go in shakeup
  4. Former execs involved
  5. Kepa stays faithful
  6. 'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools
  7. Goldmine survey set to begin
  8. Learning moments
  9. Farmers desperate to save rice farms
  10. Women celebrate international day

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  6. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  7. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  8. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  9. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)
  10. That's no 'excuse' Thursday (02 Mar)