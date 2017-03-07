Women celebrate international day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Women from all walks of life celebrate the Internaitonal Women's Day in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

WOMEN from all walks of life, including vendors at Labasa market, marked International Women's Day with dancing and feasting yesterday.

Apart from women, men at Labasa Market joined in the celebration as they danced with their counterparts to lively numbers celebrating women's achievements and lives across the globe.

Speaking at the celebrations yesterday, Inspector Daiana Taqiri from Labasa Police Station said there continued to be significant inequalities between women and men including levels of formal participation in the labour market, income earning and entrepreneurship.

Ms Taqiri said across the world, women were "time poor" as they carried a disproportionate burden of unpaid care work.

"We need to close these gender gaps in labour markets, education, health and other areas, we can reduce hunger, improve the nutrition and education of our children and drive inclusive growth.

"We are drivers of progress and we are peace makers."

Guest speaker, Dr Bharti Balram encouraged women to make their stand in society and let their voices be heard.

Dr Balram encouraged women to put aside time from their busy schedule and get a medical check-up as healthy women would mean a healthy vibrant society.