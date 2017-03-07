Kepa stays faithful

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SODELPA Leader, Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa being interviewed. Picture: KIMBERLEY SACHS

OPPOSITION Leader, Ro Teimumu Kepa says she will be with the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) until the next elections, putting to rest speculations she was joining the proposed HOPE party.

In an interview yesterday, Ro Teimumu said she was with no other party.

"The truth of the matter is that I am in the SODELPA and that's where I will remain until the elections. That's the long and the short of it. I am in no other party."

Ro Teimumu had earlier mentioned, she had a "plan B" in place for those who were disappointed with Sitiveni Rabuka's appointment as the party leader.

Not revealing much about the plan B, Ro Teimumu said "everybody needs to have a plan B". I can't tell you the plan B now because that's for later, not right now."

Ro Teimumu had also confirmed she would not contest the 2018 general election, saying it was time to move on.