'Extra attention' for underperforming high schools

+ Enlarge this image Education Minister Mahendra Reddy poses with participants of the Education Forum at Tanoa International Hotel, Nadi yesterday. PICTURE: KALESI MELE

TWENTY-ONE secondary schools have been labelled 'critical' by the Ministry of Education for underperformance last year in the Year 12 exams.

Ministry of Education director examinations and assessments unit Seci Waqabaca said these schools needed extra attention and efforts would be made to raise the standard of education in these schools.

He added there were an additional 10 secondary schools that fell under the same category for underperformance in Year 13.

"These are schools whose pass rates are 30 per cent and less and we really need to look at how we can raise the standards with these schools," he said.

He added only two schools secured a 100 per cent pass rate in Year 12 last year and four schools in Year 13.

"We need to ensure that children enjoy learning and also provide a necessary platform to be well equipped so that at the end of the day they can be absorbed into employment opportunities." Mr Waqabaca said.

A total of 151,000 students sat exams last year with teachers going over 506,000 exam scripts.

Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy said they were working on ways to improve teacher delivery that could impact on quality education.

"That 100 per cent level of commitment and passionate involvement from some of our teachers is still missing which has an impact on teacher delivery," he said.