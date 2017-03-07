WHO watch list

/ Front page / News

THE Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria has been listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as number one on a priority critical list of bacteria for which new antibiotics are urgently needed.

An Acinetobacter baumannii outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital last week prompted administrators to close down its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

The list, published by WHO on March 27, stated this bacteria and others have built-in abilities to find new ways to resist treatment and can pass along genetic material that allows other bacteria to become drug-resistant as well.

WHO says the list was drawn up in a bid to guide and promote research and development (R&D) of new antibiotics as part of WHO's efforts to address growing global resistance to antimicrobial medicines.

The list highlights in particular the threat of gram-negative bacteria that are resistant to multiple antibiotics.

It is also known as one of the multi-drug resistant bacteria that poses a particular threat in hospitals, nursing homes, and among patients whose care requires devices such as ventilators and blood catheters, the release highlighted.

The bacteria can cause severe and often deadly infections such as bloodstream infections and pneumonia.

"These bacteria have become resistant to a large number of antibiotics, including carbapenems and third generation cephalosporins — the best available antibiotics for treating multi-drug resistant bacteria," WHO reported.

CWM Hospital acting superintendent, Dr James Fong said this was not the first time the hospital was exposed to an acinetobacter baumannii bacteria outbreak.

He said they have followed all endorsed steps of the WHO while trying to contain the outbreak

"We have a lot of structures that they asked us to set up and it has already been set up," Dr Fong said.

"This is a world recognised problem that arises when you put a lot of sick people together in one place. They will create an environment that will allow this kind of bacteria to grow.

We have a list of drugs that we do not use and we only use it when we have this type of situation. So we have a set of actions or protocols that we initiate as soon as we get one indication that we got an outbreak."

He said part of the WHO steps for dealing with the outbreak was the set up of an Infection Control Committee, to overlook the various phases taken to isloate, remove the bug and ensure that everyone is protected.

Dr Fong confirmed the NICU ward has also reopened to new admissions, however two other patients remained in the emergency rooms.

Once they are cleared the Children's outpatient department can begin operation again.

This is expected to be carried out by next Monday, he said.

"The only reason why we are taking a bit long is because we need to create some empty space and at the moment the Children's Hospital is quite full because the delivery numbers are up so it is taking a bit long," he added.

WHO priority pathogens list for R&D of new antibiotics

Priority 1: CRITICAL

Acinetobacter baumannii, carbapenem-resistant

Pseudomonas aeruginosa, carbapenem-resistant

Enterobacteriaceae, carbapenem-resistant, ESBL-producing

Priority 2: HIGH

Enterococcus faecium, vancomycin-resistant

Staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant, vancomycin-intermediate and resistant

Helicobacter pylori, clarithromycin-resistant

Campylobacter spp., fluoroquinolone-resistant

Salmonellae, fluoroquinolone-resistant

Neisseria gonorrhoeae, cephalosporin-resistant, fluoroquinolone-resistant

Priority 3: MEDIUM

Streptococcus pneumoniae, penicillin-non-susceptible

Haemophilus influenzae, ampicillin-resistant

Shigella spp., fluoroquinolone-resistant

He said they had, after all, endorsed steps by the WHO while trying to contain the outbreak

"We have a lot of structures that they asked us to set up and it has already been set up," Dr Fong said.

"This is a world recognised problem that arises when you put a lot of sick people together in one place. They will create an environment that will allow this kind of bacteria to grow.

"We have a list of drugs that we do not use and we only use it when we have this type of situation.

"So we have a set of actions or protocols that we initiate as soon as we get one indication that we got an outbreak."

He said part of the WHO steps for dealing with the outbreak was the set up of an infection control committee, to overlook the various phases taken to isolate, remove the bug and ensure that everyone was protected.

Dr Fong confirmed the NICU ward had also reopened to new admissions. However, two other patients remained in the emergency rooms.

Once they are cleared the children's outpatient department can begin operation again.

This is expected to be carried out by next Monday, he said.

"The only reason we are taking a bit long is that we need to create some empty space and at the moment the Children's Hospital is quite full because the delivery numbers are up so it is taking a bit long," he added.