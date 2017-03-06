Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Commerce Commission reform to include name change

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 5:06PM THE Fiji Commerce Commission is undergoing structural reforms to complement their new five-year strategic plan expected to be launched soon.

As part of these reforms, the Commission will soon change its name to the Fijian Commerce Commission with a new logo and branding expected to be launched in the coming week.

"We are developing a new logo and the whole intent was always to change it to the Fijian Commerce Commission," Commission chairperson Joann Young said. 

"There's a move to rename ourselves to Fijian rather than Fiji and that's only a start."

The Commission will by the end of this week move into its new office at the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association building at Gorrie Street in Suva occupying the ground floor and basement area.

They were previously situated at the Garden City Complex in Raiwai, which is undergoing a multi-million dollar redevelopment.








