Save the Children to expand kids program

Update: 5:01PM THE Save the Children Fiji is in the process to expand its 'Kids Link Fiji' program.

This was revealed by SC chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie who said the program presently had 30 participants.

"The Kids Link Fiji program has 30 children from all around Fiji. The decision to increase the number of participants was generated by the kids when we had their forums in Suva and Savusavu last year," Ms McKenzie said.

"The kids came up with the idea of running this program in the three different divisions."

She highlighted the organisation was looking to establish the program in the Central, Northern and Western divisions with 30 children each allocated towards those divisions.

Meanwhile, the institution was focused on building children's clubs in communities and villages, which were affected by last year's Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The incentive comes under the Child Centered Disaster Risk Reduction program, funded by the Australian High Commission.

The program was launched in July last year with the main aim of building resilience around communities after disasters.