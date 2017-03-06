Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Commerce Commission hosts visiting Samoan delegation

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 4:49PM THE Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC) today welcomed a Samoan delegation from the Samoan Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour.

The delegation, led by Samoa's regulator Unutoa Auelua-Fonoti, is visiting to study the practical operation and management systems of the FCC. 

This will better equip and assist the delegation in the establishment of Samoa's Competition Commission.

"We are here to learn from the lessons of our counterparts in Fiji on how best we can minimise the challenges in operation of a critical instrument in regulations of competition and consumer affairs," said Ms Auelua-Fonoti.

"This scoping study mission is very important in preparing our institutions towards Regulations of Competition and Consumer Protection in Samoa."

FCC chairperson Joann Young said the study tour was a wonderful opportunity for the Fijian and Samoan competition authorities to convene and share experiences.

"I believe that when looking at each other's experiences, we engage in continuous mutually engaging learning process," she said.

The Fiji Commerce Commission will host the Samoan delegation during the week-long study tour culminating in a field visit on Thursday. 

The official closing will take place on Friday.








