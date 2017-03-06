Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Trial begins for alleged island rape case

AQELA SUSU
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 4:44PM THE trial for a man charged for the alleged rape of his aunt started before Justice Achala Wengappuli at the High Court in Suva today.

The 53-year-old woman was allegedly raped during a homebrew drinking party at a village in Lau.

The incident happened on September 1 back in 2012 in the home belonging to her husband's nephew.

She was the first to take the witness stand for prosecution today. 

In her evidence, she said on the said day, she had knocked out after consuming five glasses of homebrew given to her by the accused.

She was awoken when she felt something moving her body and it was heavy.

The mother of three said when she woke up, she knew she was raped because she did not have any clothes on.

The trial continues before Justice Wengappuli tomorrow.








