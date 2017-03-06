Vatukacevaceva Station water level begins to drop

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:39PM THE water level at Vatukacevaceva Station in Rakiraki recorded at 3:30pm today is now 2.06m.

A special weather bulletin issued from the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 3:40pm today stated this was 0.66m above the warning level, but it was now decreasing.

The water level earlier recorded at 12:30pm today was 1.67m, which is 0.17m above the warning level and increasing.

Meanwhile, a flood warning is still in force for the downstream of Vatukacevaceva station and low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

The Fiji weather office reports a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over Fiji accompanied with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the group.