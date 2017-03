/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:25PM OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has put to rest speculations regarding her joining the proposed HOPE party.

In an interview, the marama Roko Tui Dreketi said she was with the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) until the elections.

"That's the long and the short of it. I am in no other party," Ro Teimumu said.

The proposed HOPE party is headed by Roko Tupou Draunidalo, the former president of the National Federation Party (NFP).