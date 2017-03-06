5.4 magnitude earthquake occurs in Fiji region

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Fiji region earlier this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:20PM AN EARTHQUAKE, which measured 5.4 on the richter scale, struck off the coast of Kadavu an hour ago.

Felt in the central business district of Suva, the earthquake prompted the evacuation of people working in structures along the Suva harbour.

According to the Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources Department, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

The exact location of the tremor was 19.07 degrees South and 178.73 degrees East.

The location was approximately 59km East from Vunisea in Kadavu or 110km West North West from Yaroi in Matuku.