Labasa women mark International Women's Day

+ Enlarge this image Ana Biausavu, second from left, dances with invited guests during the International Women's Day celebrations in Labasa today. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 4:11PM WOMEN vendors at the Labasa Market found time off their busy schedule to join other women at the Labasa Civic Centre today to celebrate International Women's Day.

The event was held to commemorate the lives of women who had passed on and those in war-torn countries.

Labasa Market Vendors Association president Ana Biausavu said women at the market were fortunate to be part of this year's celebrations.

"It is a time to celebrate our role as mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters, nieces and so forth because women's role in society is important," Ms Biausavu said.

"We also proudly commemorate the lives of those women who gave their lives so that others like us can have a better world to live in."