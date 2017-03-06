Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Flood warning for downstream Vatukacevaceva

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 4:07PM A FLOOD warning is now in force for the downstream of Vatukacevaceva station and low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Rakiraki Town.

A special weather bulletin issued from the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi at 12:50pm today says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over Fiji accompanied with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the group.

The water level at Vatukacevaceva station was 1.67m at 12.30pm, which is 0.17m above the warning level and increasing.








