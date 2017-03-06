Federation holds weekend beach volleyball clinics

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:00PM THE Fiji Volleyball Federation will be carrying out beach volleyball clinics every Saturday throughout the month of March at the National Beach Courts in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Pacific Volleyball Program (PVP) coordinator Semaima Lagilagi says the clinic is part of the Australian government-sponsored PVP program.

"We will be conducting clinics for the U15s, 17 and U19 age categories and we are not limiting the programs to high school students but also to youths within this age range," Lagilagi said.

She said it would not only promote the sport but also encourage students and youths to live a healthy life by participating in physical activities and doing regular exercises.

The clinic runs from 9am to 12pm every Saturday.