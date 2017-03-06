Judge to sentence Henrich for manslaughter

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nauruan national Julien Henrich will be sentenced tomorrow. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:01PM NAURUAN national convicted of the death of Tongan student Sione Tufui in the early hours of June 21 back in 2014 will be sentenced tomorrow.

Julien Henrich was remanded in custody last Friday after he was found guilty and convicted of one count of manslaughter.

Henrich had punched and repeatedly kicked and stomped Tufui's head and chest during a brawl at 3am on the said day outside the Dragons Nightclub in Suva.

The case will be called before Justice Salesi Temo in the High Court in Suva.