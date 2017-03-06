Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge to sentence Henrich for manslaughter

AQELA SUSU
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 3:01PM NAURUAN national convicted of the death of Tongan student Sione Tufui in the early hours of June 21 back in 2014 will be sentenced tomorrow.

Julien Henrich was remanded in custody last Friday after he was found guilty and convicted of one count of manslaughter.

Henrich had punched and repeatedly kicked and stomped Tufui's head and chest during a brawl at 3am on the said day outside the Dragons Nightclub in Suva.

The case will be called before Justice Salesi Temo in the High Court in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. Toddler death angst
  3. Being washed away in waves
  4. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  5. Odds pile up
  6. Court jails former TLTB officer
  7. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  8. Town boundary extension
  9. Call to keep students in schools
  10. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  7. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  8. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)