Leadership Fiji begins 2017 program

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The participants of the Leadership Fiji 2017 program during their opening retreat at the Yatule Beach Resort in Natadola. Picture: SUPPLIED/LF

Update: 2:50PM THIRTY four leaders from Fiji's various government and private sector institutions are participating in this year's Leadership Fiji (LF) program.

LF concluded its 2017 two-day opening retreat at Natadola's Yatule Beach Resort yesterday, which marked its first calendar session of each year; and one where the participants form their group vision of where they hoped to see Fiji in 20 years' time.

In a statement, LF executive officer Tamara Smith said the retreat at the weekend was an ideal venue enabling dynamic discussions, with leadership, communities and development being key areas highlighted amid a highly charged group of leaders who were eager to put their thoughts into action.

LF executive director Sharyne Fong said: "We're raising the bar this year, internally with executive and administration processes, and externally, by increasing our intake, therefore, developing and hopefully enhancing the qualities of more Fijian leaders this year."

LF board chairman William Parkinson advised the participants not to lose momentum of the vision they had set for the country and to use every session to keep the energy and passion alive and to fuel the work they did for the betterment of their communities.

The LF program has an extensive 10-month module that includes 18 sessions and site visits, with content structure focusing on national issues relevant to current environments, which include: exploring leadership, historical overview of Fiji, examining major industries such as the media, tourism and sugar, human rights, law and order, social and economic issues, and health and education.

"We (LF) facilitate dialogue with experts from varied backgrounds and interests, influential in public and private institutions. The program encourages participants to make greater commitments to the development of their communities and provides a forum for networking, personal development and exchange of ideas," Ms Smith said.

To date, over 350 Fijian leaders have graduated from the Leadership Fiji program and are part of a locally, regionally and globally thriving alumni.