Minister meets PIDF on climate change

+ Enlarge this image PIDF management and the Inia Seruiratu, designated Fiji COP23 High Champion. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Pacific Islands Development Forum is concerned that current environmental financial mechanisms mainly focus on mitigation related projects rather than actual climate adaptation.

PIDF Secretary-General Francois Martel highlighted this during a meeting with Fiji's high level climate champion and Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu will participate in the 15th Informal Meeting on Further Actions against Climate Change in Japan this week and will be receiving assistance from the PIDF during the meeting.

Mr Martel said climate adaptation should be a priority area of investment for Pacific Island nations.

"PIDF is supporting the African Development Bank Group in the development of a results-based finance business model to encourage private sector investment in adaptation, because this remains a top priority investment area for the Pacific Islands," Mr Martel said.

"The current environmental-financial mechanisms mainly channel private capital into mitigation related projects, but there remains a huge gap for climate adaptation."

Mr Martel met Mr Seruiratu to discuss ways in which the forum could assist him in the implementation of his role as part of the COP23 Fiji presidency.

He said they would provide the best possible assistance to Mr Seruiratu during his participation at the 15th Informal Meeting on Further Actions against Climate Change in Japan this week.

The meeting will include reflections on COP22 and expectations for COP23, which would be held in Bonn, Germany, this year.