Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Minister meets PIDF on climate change

Aqela Susu
Monday, March 06, 2017

THE Pacific Islands Development Forum is concerned that current environmental financial mechanisms mainly focus on mitigation related projects rather than actual climate adaptation.

PIDF Secretary-General Francois Martel highlighted this during a meeting with Fiji's high level climate champion and Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu will participate in the 15th Informal Meeting on Further Actions against Climate Change in Japan this week and will be receiving assistance from the PIDF during the meeting.

Mr Martel said climate adaptation should be a priority area of investment for Pacific Island nations.

"PIDF is supporting the African Development Bank Group in the development of a results-based finance business model to encourage private sector investment in adaptation, because this remains a top priority investment area for the Pacific Islands," Mr Martel said.

"The current environmental-financial mechanisms mainly channel private capital into mitigation related projects, but there remains a huge gap for climate adaptation."

Mr Martel met Mr Seruiratu to discuss ways in which the forum could assist him in the implementation of his role as part of the COP23 Fiji presidency.

He said they would provide the best possible assistance to Mr Seruiratu during his participation at the 15th Informal Meeting on Further Actions against Climate Change in Japan this week.

The meeting will include reflections on COP22 and expectations for COP23, which would be held in Bonn, Germany, this year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. Toddler death angst
  3. Being washed away in waves
  4. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  5. Odds pile up
  6. Court jails former TLTB officer
  7. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  8. Town boundary extension
  9. Call to keep students in schools
  10. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  7. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  8. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)