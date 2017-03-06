WOWS kids invited to trade at March Market

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:24PM WOWS Kids Fiji is inviting children between the ages of five and 18 to be part of its WOWS kids March Market, giving the children an opportunity to sell items they have made, baked or grown or just to sell pre-loved items.

WOWS Kids Fiji team leader Viola Lesi said the idea behind the event was to raise awareness about the organisation.

"We will provide tents and space for the children to conduct their sales. There will be no charges for the stalls, however, if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to WOWS, they are free to do so, but it is not mandatory," Ms Lesi said.

The event will be held at the WOWS Kids Fiji office located at 251 Rewa Street on March 25 from 7am to 12pm.