Fiji Time: 9:11 PM on Monday 6 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WOWS kids invited to trade at March Market

MERE NALEBA
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 2:24PM WOWS Kids Fiji is inviting children between the ages of five and 18 to be part of its WOWS kids March Market, giving the children an opportunity to sell items they have made, baked or grown or just to sell pre-loved items.

WOWS Kids Fiji team leader Viola Lesi said the idea behind the event was to raise awareness about the organisation.

"We will provide tents and space for the children to conduct their sales. There will be no charges for the stalls, however, if they would like to donate a percentage of their sale to WOWS, they are free to do so, but it is not mandatory," Ms Lesi said.

The event will be held at the WOWS Kids Fiji office located at 251 Rewa Street on March 25 from 7am to 12pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64970.6307
JPY 55.894652.8946
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45760.4456
NZD 0.69820.6652
AUD 0.64350.6185
USD 0.48770.4707

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God saved my son'
  2. Toddler death angst
  3. Being washed away in waves
  4. #USA 7s: Fiji faces Africa in Vegas final
  5. Odds pile up
  6. Court jails former TLTB officer
  7. 7s stadium under strong winds threat
  8. Town boundary extension
  9. Call to keep students in schools
  10. Kolinisau, Tuwai fit to play

Top Stories this Week

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato Friday (03 Mar)
  2. Deaths of newborns raise alarm Saturday (04 Mar)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Outbreak scare Friday (03 Mar)
  5. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  6. 'God saved my son' Monday (06 Mar)
  7. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)
  8. Roko Tupou joins proposed party Saturday (04 Mar)
  9. Australian couple to return despite ordeal Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. USA 7s: Medics to rule on Tuwai and Kolinisau Sunday (05 Mar)