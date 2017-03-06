Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Monday 6 March

Rape suspect walks, prosecution evidence unreliable: Court

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 2:11PM A MAN charged with rape is a free man now after the High court in Labasa acquitted him last week.

Benianmino Rasiga was also charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged the offences occurred in July 2015 during a drinking party.

In his judgment delivered last Friday, Justice Achala Wengappuli concurred with the three assessors of the trial who rejected the evidence of the prosecution as unreliable.

"I concur with the opinion of the assessors as there is no cogent reason to override their decision to accept the claim of the accused," Justice Wengappuli said.

He considered the evidence of the prosecution presented through the complainant as insufficient to establish the offences of rape and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The accused was then acquitted for both offences.








