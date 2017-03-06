Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Monday 6 March

South Africa wins Las Vegas 7s

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 1:41PM VODAFONE Fiji lost to South Africa 12-19 in the cup final of the HSBC World Sevens Series Las Vegas 7s tournament this afternoon.

Fiji played a physical match and went in with some hard hit tackles from Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Joeli Lutumailagi and Vatemo Ravouvou.

Fiji scored first through Dakuwaqa and then South Africa replied through Cecil Afrika.

Fiji trailed 7-5 at half time.

Fiji had a 100 per cent tackle completion rate in the first half and they became more physical in the second half.

Dakuwaqa made a few bone crushing tackles on the South African players.

South Africa extended their lead to 19-5 through Chris Dry and Roscko Speckman.

Fiji�s Waisea Nacuqu closed the gap when he scored on the side with Osea Kolinisau kicking the difficult conversion successfully in the windy condition.

Fiji trailed 19-12 with only seconds left.

Kolinisau started with a short kick off, however, Sevuloni Mocenacagi tackled a South African player in the air.

Mocenacagi was shown a red card and Afrika was awarded a penalty in the dying seconds where he tapped the ball, took it back in their territory and booted the ball out.








