Seismologists record 5.7 mag earthquake

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:30PM A 5.7 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 10:47am today, 105km Southwest (SW) from Kimbe, Papua New Guinea.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed this saying the moderate-sized earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake's source location was 105km Southwest from Kimbe, Papua New Guinea, 2425km Northwest from Port Vila, Vanuatu and 3421km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The unit stated that this offshore earthquake posed no immediate threat to the Fiji region.