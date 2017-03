Dakuwaqa to start in Las Vegas 7s final

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:37PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has made one change to his line-up for the final against South Africa at the Sam Boyd Stadium.

Forward Masivesi Dakuwaqa is starting ahead of Kalione Nasoko in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Men's Series USA leg.

Sam Boyd Stadiun is currently experiencing strong winds. Movements of spectators have been restricted as a result.

Fiji's starting line up: Apisai Domolailai, Dakuwaqa, Mesulame Kunavula, Osea Kolinisau (Captain), Jerry Tuwai, Vatemo Ravouvou, Samisoni Viriviri.

Reserves: Nemani Nagusa, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kalione Nasoko, Joeli Lutumailagi, Waisea Nacuqu.

South Africa: Chris Dry, Philip Snyman (Captain), Dylan Sage, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Rosko Specman, Ruthan Nel.

Reserves: Zain Davids, Werner Kok, Branco du Preez, Stephan Dippenaar, Stedman Gans.