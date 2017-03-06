Fiji Volleyball broadens participation scope

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:35PM THE Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVR) has begun to broaden their participation scope towards interested local clubs because of the non-compliance of some of their affiliated associations.

FVR games secretary Semaima Lagilagi said they had extended their invitations and had opened doors to various local clubs, community and religious-based youth groups who were interested in participating in their various competitions.

She said this initiative would not only promote volleyball as a major sport in the country but also maximise participation in terms of the registration of teams.