Fiji Volleyball broadens participation scope

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Monday, March 06, 2017

Update: 12:35PM THE Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVR) has begun to broaden their participation scope towards interested local clubs because of the non-compliance of some of their affiliated associations.

FVR games secretary Semaima Lagilagi said they had extended their invitations and had opened doors to various local clubs, community and religious-based youth groups who were interested in participating in their various competitions.

She said this initiative would not only promote volleyball as a major sport in the country but also maximise participation in terms of the registration of teams.








